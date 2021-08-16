Uzbekistan examining claims Afghan military plane has crashed near border

TOPSHOT - Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 11:43
Associated Press Reporter

Uzbekistan’s defence ministry said it was studying reports that an airplane with Afghan military identification marks on it has crashed.

Uzbek media reported that the plane went down on Sunday evening in the southeast of the country not far from the border with Afghanistan.

At least one person was reported injured.

The defence ministry spokesman told Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency that it was conducting “a thorough analysis” using videos and reports that have surfaced online.

The spokesman added that the findings will be revealed soon.

