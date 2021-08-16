Coveney says 15 Irish nationals seeking to flee Afghanistan as Taliban seizes control

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that there are 23 Irish citizens in Afghanistan and his department are working with 15 of them who are trying to flee the country.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney said that most of these had been booked on commercial flights out of Kabul, but all of these flights have now been suspended.

He said that the Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with other EU countries, along with the US and the UK in an effort to find alternative routes for Irish citizens.

"We're working with other EU countries and the US and the UK to try and find routes out for people, and every country in the European Union is in the same boat," he said.

"Most will have a lot more than 23 nationals in Afghanistan."

The minister also said that Ireland has agreed to waive visas for 45 citizens trying to escape the country, some of whom were already after crossing the border into Pakistan.

Mr Coveney added that a decision has been made to take in an additional 100 to 150 refugees.

“We will be prioritising human rights workers, media workers and women and girls, the vulnerable," he said.

The Minister said he suspected that Ireland would have to do more as “those numbers are very small.”

An Airbus A400M transport aircraft of the German Air Force takes off early this morning from the Wunstorf airbase in the Hanover region Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Mr Coveney said the Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with other EU countries in an effort to find alternative routes for Irish citizens.

The UN Security Council of which Ireland is a member, will meet in an emergency session in New York today at 10am local time, said Mr Coveney.

The focus will be humanitarian, to secure a safe exit for foreign nationals and as many Afghans who worked with them.

“It’s about managing a chaotic situation," he said.

"I think we can be pretty sure that we will see hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of refugees trying to flee into neighbouring countries like Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan.

"The UN is going to have to try to coordinate and fund the response to that and certainly, that is where Ireland's focus is."

Mr Coveney added: “This is a foreign policy catastrophe, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in decades.”

US aims to secure Kabul airport

US officials say they are taking steps to secure Kabul’s international airport to enable the safe departure of thousands of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan on civilian and military flights.

The US military has taken over Afghanistan’s airspace as it struggled to manage a chaotic evacuation after the Taliban rolled into the capital and tried to project calm amid widespread fears of unrest.

Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country earlier on Sunday joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

US officials say they are taking steps to secure Kabul’s international airport to enable the safe departure of thousands of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan on civilian and military flights Picture: Andrew Harnik/AP

In a joint statement on Sunday night, the State Department and the Pentagon say the US security presence will have expanded to nearly 6,000 troops over the next two days.

The officials say those leaving include American citizens who have been living in Afghanistan, locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul and their families, and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.

Also part of the departure plan are thousands of Afghans eligible for US special immigrant visas. Nearly 2,000 of those with special visas have arrived in the United States over the past two weeks.

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Picture: AP Photo/Zabi Karimi

The Taliban fanned out across the capital on Sunday, and an official with the militant group said it would soon announce the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

That was the name of the country under Taliban rule before the militants were ousted by US-led forces after the 9/11 attacks.

The Taliban’s offensive has led to the displacement of people to the capital Kabul (Rahmat Gul/AP)

A State Department official told The Associated Press that almost all US Embassy personnel have relocated to a facility at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

President Joe Biden and other top US officials were stunned by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of the country, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.

Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Picture: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and the ensuing chaos posed the most serious test of Mr Biden as commander in chief, and he has been the subject of withering criticism from Republicans who said that he had failed.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the “utmost restraint” in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.