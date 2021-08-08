Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett (Ronen Zvulun/AP)
Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 13:08
Laurie Kellman, Associated Press

Israel’s prime minister has said he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not.

Naftali Bennett’s comments on Sunday came days after one of the heaviest flare-ups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years and indicated Israel could expand its response if the rocket fire continues.

“The country of Lebanon and the army of Lebanon have to take responsibility (for) what happens in its backyard,” Mr Bennett told his Cabinet.

Over several days last week, militants in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, drawing rare Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Don’t miscalculate by saying that Hezbollah is busy with Lebanon’s problems

Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader

On Friday, Hezbollah fired additional rockets toward Israel, and Israel responded with heavy artillery shelling.

“It is less important to us if it’s a Palestinian organisation that fired, independent rebels, the state of Israel won’t accept shooting on its land,” Mr Bennett said.

He spoke a day after Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah, said he would retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and added it would be wrong to assume Hezbollah would be constrained by internal divisions in the country or its harsh economic crisis.

“Don’t miscalculate by saying that Hezbollah is busy with Lebanon’s problems,” Nasrallah said, adding that the firing of rockets was a “clear message.”

Israel and Hezbollah are enemies who fought to a stalemate in a month-long war in 2006.

Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which the World Bank describes as among the worst the world has witnessed since the mid-1800s.

Israel estimates Hezbollah possesses more than 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country.

In recent years, Israel also has expressed concerns that the group is trying to import or develop an arsenal of precision-guided missiles.

lebanonplace: international
