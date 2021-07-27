Rohingya killed in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp

Rohingya killed in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp
Rohingya refugees and others look on as machinery is used to remove debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 19:07
Associated Press reporters

At least five Rohingya refugees have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in a camp in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

More than a million refugees from neighbouring Myanmar have been sheltered at the camp.

Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner for refugees, relief and repatriation, said a child was also swept away by flooding in a canal at Ukhiya.

Refugees search for survivors (Shafiqur Rahman/AP)

Bangladesh’s weather office forecast more rain in coming weeks.

About 700,000 Rohingya fled to the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group following an attack by insurgents.

The crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the United Nations.

More than 300,000 other Rohingya refugees have been living in Bangladesh camps for decades.

