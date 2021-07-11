Belgian woman 'co-infected' with two Covid-19 variants

A woman in Belgium who died after getting Covid-19 was infected with two variants of the virus, according to researchers.

The woman, who was aged 90, was infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants of Covid-19.

The patient was unvaccinated and was admitted to the OLV hospital in the city of Aalst after a series of falls in March.

She tested positive for the virus on the same day.

The lead researcher said the woman was likely to have been co-infected.

“Both these variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, so it is likely that the lady was co-infected with different viruses from two different people,” said Dr Anne Vankeerberghen, as reported by the BBC.

“Unfortunately, we don't know how she became infected.

"She was a lady who lived alone, but she got a lot of helpers coming in to care for her.

"Whether the co-infection of the two variants of concern played a role in the fast deterioration of the patient is difficult to say."

The woman’s case was discussed at the European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

The experts - who have not yet fully published their study - do not yet know whether having two variants at once increases the chance of death.

In Ireland, the Delta variant has taken hold, with the majority of cases here now associated with it.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has said the number of Covid cases attributed to the Delta variant has increased rapidly over the past four weeks.

In early June, the Delta variant accounted for 5% of cases whereas now 70% of cases and rising are attributed to it.