Donald Trump to sue Facebook, Twitter, Google and their CEOs

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he is filing lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and Google, and their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai.

Trump, who has a long history of litigation, made the announcement at a press conference at one of his golf clubs in New Jersey today.

Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 led by Trump supporters, Twitter and Youtube permanently banned the Republican from their platforms, while Facebook has banned him until at least January 2023.

The lawsuits argue that banning or suspending Trump is a violation of the First Amendment, despite the fact that the companies are private.

The suit against Facebook and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook acted unconstitutionally when it removed Mr Trump from the platform.

Suits against Twitter and YouTube make similar claims.

All three also ask that Section 230 is deemed unconstitutional.

Under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, social media platforms are allowed to moderate their services by removing posts that, for instance, are obscene or violate the services’ own standards

Trump has also indicated his intention to seek class action status in the suits, which would seek restitution and punitive damages.

Announcing the lawsuits, Trump said he was demanding “an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and cancelling.”

Neither Facebook, Twitter or Google have responded to the announcement.