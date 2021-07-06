Plane with 28 on board goes missing in far-east Russia

Plane with 28 on board goes missing in far-east Russia
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missing plane is parked at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Marina Lystseva)
Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 09:36
Associated Press

A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian far-east region of Kamchatka, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said.

It also disappeared from the radars, the local transport ministry said.

The plane was coming in for landing when contact was lost about six miles away from Palana’s airport.

The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missing plane is parked between two other Antonov An-26 planes at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Marina Lystseva/AP)

The head of the government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was on board, the Kamchatka government said.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

An investigation has been launched and a search mission is under way.

Two helicopters and a plane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane’s route, officials said.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk and coming in for landing in Palana.

Fourteen people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

More in this section

Middle Eastern cars in London Supercar maker Bugatti taken over by Croatian e-car company Rimac
WHO's Dr Mike Ryan warns against 'premature rush' back to normality WHO's Dr Mike Ryan warns against 'premature rush' back to normality
Hong Kong Secondary school pupils arrested over alleged Hong Kong terror plot
planeplace: international
Belarus Politics

Belarus sentences former presidential contender to 14 years

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices