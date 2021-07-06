Belarus sentences former presidential contender to 14 years

Mr Babariko has remained in jail since his arrest and rejected the corruption charges against him as politically driven
Belarus sentences former presidential contender to 14 years

Viktor Babariko. Picture: Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 10:42
Associated Press

The supreme court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced a former contender in the 2020 presidential race to 14 years in prison on corruption charges, in a case that has been widely seen as politically motivated.

Viktor Babariko, the former chief executive of a Russia-owned bank, aspired to challenge Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, in last year’s election.

But Mr Babariko was arrested two months before the August 2020 vote.

His arrest drew thousands of protesters to the streets. At the time, he was widely perceived as a top contender in the race.

Viktor Babariko in a courtroom in Minsk (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Babariko has remained in jail since his arrest and rejected the corruption charges against him as politically driven.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of taking a bribe and money laundering.

The court handed him a 14-year prison sentence and a fine roughly the equivalent of £41,000. He will not be able to appeal against the Supreme Court verdict.

Mr Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term last year prompted months of mass protests, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people.

The opposition refused to recognise the results of the election, saying that the vote was manipulated.

Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Most opposition leaders have been jailed or forced to leave the country.

Read More

Plane with 28 on board goes missing in far-east Russia

More in this section

Russia Plane Wreckage found after plane goes missing with 28 on board in Russia
Russia Plane Plane with 28 on board goes missing in far-east Russia
WHO's Dr Mike Ryan warns against 'premature rush' back to normality WHO's Dr Mike Ryan warns against 'premature rush' back to normality
oppositionplace: international
Vatican Pope Surgery

Pope Francis eats breakfast and takes a walk two days after surgery

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices