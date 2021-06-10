Harry spreads news about Invictus Games in Germany

The Duke of Sussex meets Team UK members ahead of last year’s scheduled Invictus Games, which was called off due to the pandemic. Harry has announced the 2023 Games will be held in Germany (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 04:19
AP Reporters

The Duke of Sussex has taken a break from paternity leave to announce the return of his Invictus Games, which supports the rehab and recovery of wounded veterans.

Prince Harry announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday the event would take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2023. The event — started by Harry in 2014 — is an athletic competition for wounded, sick, and injured veterans and armed forces members.

“It’s time to spread the news,” he said. “Something big is coming to Germany.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, last week in California. The couple had their first child, Archie Harrison, in 2019.

After Harry’s brief message, the video showed footage of a man running through the streets before entering a stadium in Dusseldorf before flashing the dates September 9-16.

Harry is bringing the Invictus Games back after he had to cancel the event this year and last due to the pandemic.

The Invictus Games will return in the Hague, Netherlands, from April 16-22 in 2022, before it heads to Germany the following year.

