UK records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since late February

The UK has recorded its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases since late February, new figures have shown.

As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 7,540 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, the highest single-day rise since February 26, the Government said.

Six more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 127,860.

The figures also show one in 10 UK local areas (38 out of 380) are currently recording Covid-19 rates above 100 cases per 100,000 people, which is the highest number of areas above this threshold since March 23.

They now include places like Blackpool, with 111.2 cases per 100,000, up week on week from 43.7; East Dunbartonshire (110.5, up from 64.4); Staffordshire Moorlands (100.6, up from 32.5); Leicester (100.5, up from 83.3); and Cheshire West & Chester (100.3, up from 31.2).

In total, 309 of the UK’s 380 local authority areas recorded a week-on-week rise in Covid-19 case rates in the latest figures – the highest proportion since the start of January.

All rates are for the seven days to June 5.

Although the rising cases could spark some concern, the majority of major hospital trusts in England are continuing to average no Covid-19 admissions, analysis from earlier this month showed.



