EU court rules against state aid for German airline Condor

EU court rules against state aid for German airline Condor
A Condor aircraft in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 11:43
Associated Press Reporter

A top European Union court annulled the EU’s approval of 550 million euros in state aid for German airline Condor, backing a challenge by budget carrier Ryanair but suspending the application of the ruling because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision by the General Court was in many ways similar to rulings last month in which it annulled EU approval of 3.4 billion euros in state aid for the Netherlands’ KLM and a potential total of 1.2 billion euros for Portugal’s TAP.

In both of those cases, as with Condor, the application of the rulings was suspended pending new EU decisions.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, had to come up with a more complete reasoning.

The approval of loans to vacation carrier Condor to help it get through the collapse of holiday air travel in the pandemic came shortly after the parent company of Polish airline LOT pulled out of a takeover bid for the former subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook.

The ruling is another success for Ryanair (Niall Carson/PA)

That resulted in an extension of insolvency proceedings, from which the restructured company emerged late last year.

Last month, Condor announced that investor Attestor Capitol would take a majority stake.

The General Court found that it was “incumbent on the Commission to examine with particular care whether the cancellation and rescheduling of Condor flights as a result of the travel restrictions imposed in the context of the pandemic were in fact the decisive cause of the additional costs incurred by Condor as a result of the extension of the insolvency proceedings”.

The latest ruling was another success for Irish carrier Ryanair, which also challenged the aid to KLM and TAP but had been stymied in other attempts to challenge such state aid to other EU airlines.

The European Commission has approved several aid plans for struggling airline companies in the wake of the pandemic.

Ryanair also argued that the aid constituted unfair state bailouts.

More in this section

Dominic Cummings comments Decision to give government contract to Cummings’ friends was unlawful – judge
Obit-Martha White Woman who inspired US segregated bus boycott dies aged 99
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 11, 2021 Covid-19 patient numbers rising in more regions of England, figures show
condordigitalplace: international
Virus Outbreak Pakistan

Vaccine rollout continues as Pakistan’s Covid-19 death rates fall

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices