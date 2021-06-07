German Prosecutors hopeful Madeleine McCann case can be solved 'within months'

Madeleine McCann disappeared in May 2007. File Picture: PA

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 19:47

The case of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann could be solved within months, German investigators have said.

Prosecutor Hans Christen Wolters has said that his team had made significant progress in their investigations since they announced Christian Breuckner as their prime suspect in the case last year.

“We are pleased with the response to our appeal for witnesses. But ­unfortunately, not all our questions have been answered,” Mr Wolters told the UK Mirror newspaper.

Christian Breuckner is currently in prison in the German city of Hanover for drug trafficking and the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005.

It is understood Breuckner spent around 12 years living in Portugal, during which time he was convicted of a series of offences.

It is believed that he was living in a camper van close to the Praia da Luz area of the Algarve during the time Madeleine McCann disappeared in May 2007.

He is also being investigated in connection with the rape of Irishwoman Hazel Behan in 2004.

Prosecutors say they have not yet interviewed Breuckner, but Mr Wolters said they would do so “at the end of the investigation.” 

“When we have completed our investigations, we will inform the public about the result and then also about further details,” he said.

Chief suspect in Madeline McCann case investigated for 2004 rape of Irish woman

