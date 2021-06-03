Watch: Sinking feeling for Mexican family as giant hole threatens home

The giant sinkhole, in the town of Juan C Bonilla in Puebla state, started as a five-metre hole on Saturday but has grown rapidly to its present size.
Watch: Sinking feeling for Mexican family as giant hole threatens home

The 70-metre sinkhole in Mexico (Screengrab/AP)

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 09:04
Nicole Glennon and Associated Press Reporters

A massive sinkhole measuring some 60 metres in diameter and 20 metres deep has appeared in a farmers field in south-eastern Mexico where it is threatening to swallow a nearby house.

The giant sinkhole, in the town of Juan C Bonilla in Puebla state, started as a five-metre hole on Saturday but has grown rapidly to its present size.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the state's governor Miguel Barbosa said the Sanchez family, whose house is being threatened by the sinkhole, have been evacuated. He also warned local residents to stay away from the area.

State and federal authorities have been drafted in to help find out what caused it to develop, and what needs to be done to protect the local population.

Earlier this year, a 20 metre deep, 2,000-square-metre sinkhole opened in the car park of a hospital in Naples, Italy, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering Covid-19 patients.

Read More

Trump closes his ‘beacon of freedom’ blog after attracting a 'staggeringly small audience'

More in this section

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery Race to prevent environmental disaster as chemicals ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UK climate activists block Scottish power station with washing machine UK climate activists block Scottish power station with washing machine
Trump Russia Probe Trump closes his ‘beacon of freedom’ blog after attracting a 'staggeringly small audience'
sinkholevideoplace: international
Greece Ferry Strike

Strike disrupts Greek ferry services

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices