European regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15

The EMA’s recommendation was based on a study in more than 2,000 adolescents in the US that showed the vaccine was safe and effective
European regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15

Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Nick Potts/PA

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 16:00
Associated Press reporters

The European Medicines Agency has recommended the use of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children aged 12 to 15, offering younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a Covid-19 jab for the first time during the pandemic.

The recommendation follows similar decisions by regulators in Canada and the US last month, as rich countries slowly approach their vaccination targets for adults and look to immunise as many people as possible.

The EMA’s recommendation was based on a study in more than 2,000 adolescents in the US that showed the vaccine was safe and effective.

(PA Graphics)

Researchers will continue to monitor the jab’s long-term protection and safety in the children for another two years.

Most Covid-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorised for adults, who are at higher risk of severe disease and death from the coronavirus, but vaccinating children of all ages could be critical to stopping outbreaks, since some research has shown older children may play a role in spreading the virus even though they do not typically fall seriously ill.

Read More

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline Covid-19 vaccine enters final trials

More in this section

Spanish postal service condemned over pricing of skin-coloured Equality Stamps Spanish postal service condemned over pricing of skin-coloured Equality Stamps
Brazil Training and Press Conference - Enfield Training Ground Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations
Incident on London Bridge Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack victims unlawfully killed, inquest jury rules
coronaviruspfizer#covid-19vaccineplace: international
France Police Attacked

Man killed in shootout after attacking three French police officers

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 16
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices