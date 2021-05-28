European regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15

The European Medicines Agency has recommended the use of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children aged 12 to 15, offering younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a Covid-19 jab for the first time during the pandemic.

The recommendation follows similar decisions by regulators in Canada and the US last month, as rich countries slowly approach their vaccination targets for adults and look to immunise as many people as possible.