One killed, four injured after stabbings in Amsterdam

One person has been killed and four others were injured after a stabbing in Amsterdam.

Police arrested a suspect nearby.

Officers said they are “keeping all options open”, but at the moment there is no direct indication of a terrorist motive.

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam.

The stabbings happened in an area featuring many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.