One killed, four injured after stabbings in Amsterdam

Officers said they are “keeping all options open”, but at the moment there is no direct indication of a terrorist motive
One killed, four injured after stabbings in Amsterdam

A file photo of Damrak street in Amsterdam. Picture: AP Photo/

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 11:44
AP Reporters

One person has been killed and four others were injured after a stabbing in Amsterdam.

Police arrested a suspect nearby.

Officers said they are “keeping all options open”, but at the moment there is no direct indication of a terrorist motive.

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam.

The stabbings happened in an area featuring many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Read More

Financial sweeteners fail to stop mass exodus from the Naval Service

More in this section

Biden Infrastructure Buttigieg US infrastructure deal in doubt after Republican rejection
Nepal Politics Nepal’s president dissolves parliament and announces fresh elections
State visit to Germany - Day 3 Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland to be barred from Germany amid Covid variant spread
China Space Mars Mission

China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices