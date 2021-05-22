Nepal’s president dissolves parliament and announces fresh elections

Nepal’s president dissolves parliament and announces fresh elections
Khadga Prasad Oli (AP)
Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 07:45
Binaj Gurubacharya, AP

Nepal’s president has dissolved parliament and announced fresh elections on the recommendation of the prime minister, who is heading a minority government and unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber.

A notice issued by the office of the president, Bidya Devi Bhandari, set the elections for November 12 and 19.

Nepal has been grappling with a political crisis at the same time as is struggles with a coronavirus surge and record numbers of daily infections and deaths, amid acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen.

Last year, the prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli dissolved parliament following feuds within his ruling Nepal Communist Party.

However, several petitions against this were filed at the supreme court and the judges ordered parliament to be reinstated.

The latest decision is likely to be challenged in court, and a decision could take weeks.

Mr Oli had lost a vote of confidence earlier this month after a faction of his party refused to support him.

He was again appointed to head a minority government but needed the support of half the MPs within a month to continue. It was, however, unlikely Mr Oli could muster the vote.

His Nepal Communist Party won two-thirds of seats in the 2017 parliamentary election, leading to him becoming prime minister.

The strong showing gave hope of a stable, long-lasting government, but his party split earlier this year over differences concerning leadership.

Mr Oli has been criticised for giving too much attention to party squabbles instead of the pandemic.

