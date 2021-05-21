Spain to lift restrictions on travellers from UK from May 24

Spain is a major draw for British holidaymakers (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 10:43
Associated Press reporters

Spain is to lift its restrictions on travellers from the United Kingdom beginning on Monday, saying British tourists play a key role in the Spanish economy.

Spanish authorities in Madrid published the rule change in the government gazette on Friday.

Restrictions on travel from Japan were also lifted.

In 2019, 18 million Britons travelled from the UK to Spain, the most of any country.

Tourism is a mainstay of the Spanish economy.

The rule change noted that the European Union is discussing whether to scrap limits on travel into the bloc from the UK and Japan, and that the change is likely to be approved.

However, a major snag remains for British tourists.

Spain is on the UK Government’s “amber list”, meaning people travelling back to the UK from Spain need to go into quarantine for 10 days and get tested twice.

