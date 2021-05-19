Biden urges ‘significant de-escalation’ in Netanyahu call

Biden urges ‘significant de-escalation’ in Netanyahu call
An Israeli artillery unit fires towards targets in the Gaza Strip (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 15:20
Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

US President Joe Biden has called for “significant de-escalation” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was Mr Biden’s toughest public pressure so far on the US ally, with the president asking Mr Netanyahu in a telephone call to move towards “the path to a ceasefire”, according to a White House statement on their conversation.

Pressure has been mounting on Mr Biden to do more as the death toll in the conflict has topped 200.

More in this section

Spain Europe Migrants Spain’s African enclave struggles to handle migrant influx
Virus Outbreak India India reports record daily coronavirus death toll
Mary Bastholm search Excavation work at cafe linked to serial killer Fred West begins
gazabidenplace: international
EXPLAINER Spain Migrants

What is behind the surge in migrants reaching Spain’s Ceuta enclave?

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices