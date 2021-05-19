UK trials suggest gigs and shows as safe as eating in a restaurant

Over the past number of weeks, the British government has held Covid trial events where people were not required to wear masks or practice social distancing.
The crowds in the 1xtra tent at the Radio 1 big weekend at Ebrington Square in Derry, Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. music festival rave concert gig crowd view fans Picture date: Friday May 24, 2013. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 11:31
Michelle McGlynn

Early data from the UK has suggested that events such as gigs and shows have the same risk of Covid-19 transmission as eating in a restaurant.

Over the past number of weeks, the British government has held Covid trial events where people were not required to wear masks or practice social distancing.

At the test events, which included three FA Cup matches at Wembley Stadium, the Brit Awards in London's O2 and a nightclub in Liverpool, attendees had to be able to prove they had recently tested negative for Covid-19 and then take tests following the event to track the outcome.

The tests suggest that the risk of transmission at such gatherings can be significantly reduces with the introduction of screening and by improving ventilation.

According to The Times, the results of the trials are to be sent to UK ministers in the coming days as they discuss the next steps in reopening the economy.

While there are concerns about plans in Britain to reopen with a new variant circulating, a government source told the newspaper the data provided by the trial events will make the case that such events are no more risky than other parts of the hospitality sector.

"It shows that there are things that you can do to make these settings as safe as other daily activities," they said.

"It is true that they are not going to be 100% safe but you can lower the risk to a reasonable level."

