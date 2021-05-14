Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists
Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 10:58
Derek Gatopoulos and Thanassis Stavrakis, Associated Press

Greece has launched its tourism season amid a competitive scramble across the Mediterranean to lure tourists emerging from lockdowns.

The European Union has yet to roll out its mobile phone-friendly travel pass system but southern member states, driven deeper into debt by the pandemic and highly dependent on tourism revenues, are not waiting.

Croatia has already reopened, as has Cyprus, and they were joined on Friday by Greece, where residents were allowed to leave home without an electronic permit for the first time in six months.

Last year, the number of visitors to Greece plummeted by 78.2% to 7.4 million – from a record 34 million in 2019 – according to official data, with a corresponding drop in tourism revenues.

A worker places chairs at a tavern in Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Greece is hoping to claw back half the 2019 visitor level.

It has vowed to finish vaccinating its entire island population over the next six weeks and will even waive test requirements for tourists who have received vaccines made in Russia and China that are not approved for use domestically.

Other Mediterranean countries are also looking for an edge.

Malta is promising visitors vouchers to go diving and cash rebates to high-end hotel customers.

In Turkey, visitors from abroad have been exempt from stay-at-home orders applying to Turks, thus enjoying an empty Istanbul, and little-populated beach resorts.

Starting on Monday, travellers from China, Britain, Australia and 13 other countries will be allowed in without even having to present a negative Covid-19 test.

Tourists pose for a photograph as the sun sets in Chora, Naxos (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Portugal is the only southern European country to so far make Britain’s green list of quarantine-free destinations.

Travellers in the UK pounced on the news, according to Emma Coulthurst, from holiday price comparison site TravelSupermarket.

“Week-on-week, if you compare all package holiday price comparison searches via TravelSupermarket, the site has seen an 865% increase in searches for package holidays to Portugal,” Ms Coulthurst said.

In neighbouring Spain, trade and tourism minister Reyes Maroto said her government was in “constant” consultations with Britain to try to have its travel status upgraded.

Some 18 million UK holidaymakers travelled to Spain in 2019.

Italy is expected to drop a five-day quarantine requirement for travellers from the EU, Britain and Israel this weekend, but many in the hospitality industry are still bracing for another tough year.

Workers clean a hotel in Agios Prokopios village, Naxos (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

“I think (tourism) is going to increase but very slowly. For this year we have to accept whatever comes,” said Elisabetta Menardi, manager of the Ca’ Foscolo apartment hotel in Venice.

Just a short walk from the famed Rialto Bridge, the hotel is usually fully booked year-round but is currently running at 20% occupancy.

“Normally in January we already get a lot of reservations for the summer. That has stopped. So we don’t know what’s coming now,” Ms Menardi said.

“People make reservations, then they cancel. It’s kind of a dance.”

More in this section

Virus Outbreak India Indian PM warns coronavirus spreading to rural areas
Plane makes emergency landing on major US road Plane makes emergency landing on major US road
18 Asiatic elephants killed in suspected lightning strike 18 Asiatic elephants killed in suspected lightning strike
coronavirustourismplace: international
Pipeline Cybersecurity Attack

Conservatives falsely blame Biden over US fuel pipeline shutdown

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 1
  • 6
  • 14
  • 19
  • 31
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices