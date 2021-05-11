Nine killed in shooting at Russian school

Eight students and a teacher have been killed in a shooting at a school in Kazan, according to Russian state media reports.

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 09:10
Associated Press reporters

Eight students and a teacher have been killed in a shooting at a school in Kazan in south-west Russia, according to the state RIA Novosti news agency, citing local emergency services.

According to the Interfax news agency, two gunmen opened fire in the school, and one of them – a 17-year-old – has already been apprehended.

Local officials said some children were evacuated from the school but others remain in the building.

Authorities said additional security measures have been put in place in all schools in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region, roughly 430 miles (700km) east of Moscow.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.

