Israeli police change route of contentious Jerusalem march

Israeli police have changed the route of a contentious march by Jewish ultranationalists in Jerusalem, in an apparent attempt to avoid confrontations with Palestinian protesters.
The original route had planned to go through Damascus Gate and into the Muslim Quarter of the Old City and on to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray.
Instead, the route has been changed to reach the Western Wall, in the Jewish Quarter, in a more roundabout way.
Monday’s decision came hours after intense clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Police said the decision had come at the direction of the country’s political leaders.
The parade marks Jerusalem Day, when Israel celebrates the capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war.
The annual event is considered provocative by many because ultranationalist Jews march through Palestinian areas chanting slogans and waving Israeli flags.
Hundreds of marchers, many of them from Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, are lined up for the parade.
Many of them groaned with disappointment when the change was announced.