Japan extends state of emergency in Tokyo

Japan extends state of emergency in Tokyo
Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, left, listens during a meeting with Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, Friday, May 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)
Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 13:35
Associated Press reporters

Japan has extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until the end of May.

It comes as the country shows social and political strains with coronavirus spreading ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks.

Tokyo has logged 907 new cases of coronavirus infection, up sharply from 635 when the state of emergency began in the capital last month.

It is far above the target of 100 that some health experts recommend.

Most Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics during a pandemic, while the government seems determined to hold the event.

However, people are growing impatient and less co-operative with restrictions, which could make the measures less effective.

Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said a possible mid-May visit by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has become more difficult because of the extension of the emergency.

The postponed Olympics from last year are scheduled to held from July 23 to August 8.

More in this section

Maldives Blast Blast that hurt former Maldives president ‘an act of terrorism’
Myanmar Myanmar insurgents burn down another government outpost
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 Gary Lineker targeted by UK Revenues and Customs over £4.9m tax bill
coronavirusplace: international
Hartlepool by-election

UK Labour’s Starmer faces backlash after ‘shattering’ Hartlepool defeat

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices