China’s exports rose 32.3.6% to 264bn dollars in April

China’s exports rose 32.3.6% to 264bn dollars in April
China’s exports surged 32.3.6% in April compared to the previous year as global demand revived despite the persisting coronavirus pandemic (Chinatopix/AP)
Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 06:14
Associated Press Reporter

China’s exports surged 32.3.6% in April compared to the previous year as global demand revived despite the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

Exports rose to 264 billion dollars (£190 billion), in line with the previous month’s growth but down from the explosive 60.6% rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed on Friday.

Imports increased to 43.1%, accelerating from March’s 38.1% expansion.

Exports to the United States rose 30.8% over a year ago to 42 billion dollars despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. Imports of American goods rose 23.5% to 13.9 billion dollars.

China’s global trade surplus narrowed by 5% to 42.8 billion dollars, an indication demand is recovering faster in the country than in the rest of the world. Its political volatile surplus with the United States widened by 33.4% to 28.1 billion dollars.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.

Traders are watching for signs of what US President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing.

More in this section

Maldives Blast Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion outside his home
Jersey fishing dispute UK to increase diplomatic efforts with France over Jersey fishing rights
CORRECTION Idaho Shooting Girl arrested over shooting of three people at Idaho school
tradedigitalplace: international
Minnesota-Bank-Robbery

Four hostages released as stand-off continues at Minnesota bank

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices