France sends police patrol boats to Jersey as Brexit fisheries row deepens

France has despatched two patrol boats to Jersey as tensions continued to rise in the dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Agence France-Presse reported the two police vessels had been sent after Britain deployed a pair of Royal Navy vessels to the Channel Island.

Earlier, dozens of French fishing boats gathered off Jersey’s capital, St Helier, amid fears they were preparing to blockade the harbour.

Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said he would be speaking to the French fishermen in an attempt to defuse the worsening row.

“It’s important that we respond to threats, but the answer to this solution is to continue to talk and diplomacy,” he told BBC News.

HMS Severn and HMS Tamar have been deployed by the UK Government to “monitor the situation”.

The row erupted after the Jersey government said French fishing boats would be required to obtain a licence to fish in the island’s waters under the terms of the UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU which came into force last week.

Screengrab of French fishing vessels outside the harbour at St Helier (Alex Ferguson/PA)

It caused anger in French fishing communities who complained that boats which had operated there for years were suddenly having their access to the fisheries restricted.

Earlier this week, French maritime minister Annick Girardin said Paris would cut off electricity to Jersey – which gets 95% of its power supply from France – if the dispute was not resolved.

The French maritime authority for the Channel and the North Sea said the patrol boats Athos and Themis were being sent to the island “to ensure the protection of human life at sea”.

A spokeswoman said they were being stationed to be in a position to intervene “as quickly as possible” if the situation worsens.

Downing Street said on Wednesday that HMS Severn and HMS Tamar were being deployed as a “precautionary measure”.

HMS Tamar (Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)

Local fishermen reported that around 60 French boats had gathered off St Helier early on Thursday, with some entering the harbour before leaving after an hour.

Mr Gorst said the protest had been peaceful, “as we would expect”.

Dimitri Rogoff, who heads a group of Normandy fishermen, insisted they were not seeking to blockade the port.

“This isn’t an act of war. It’s an act of protest,” he told the Associated Press news agency.

Nevertheless, there was concern on the island that the French action could escalate if the dispute was not resolved.