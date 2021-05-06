South Korea raids activist’s office over leaflets targeted at North

Propaganda leaflets have emerged as a new source of animosity between the two countries, with Pyongyang calling it a provocation and threatening to retaliate
South Korea raids activist’s office over leaflets targeted at North

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, file)

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 08:24
Hyung-jin Kim, Associated Press

South Korean police have raided the office of an activist who said he had floated hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets towards North Korea by balloon in defiance of a new law.

Propaganda leaflets have emerged as a new source of animosity between the two countries, with Pyongyang calling it a provocation and threatening to retaliate.

Seoul Metropolitan Police said the raid on the office of Park Sang-hak in the South Korean capital was related to his announcement that his group launched balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 5,000 one-dollar notes and 500 anti-Pyongyang booklets across the border last week.

They refused to provide details, including whether they plan to question him, citing an ongoing investigation.

Mr Park, a North Korean defector who rose to fame because of his leaflet campaign, issued a brief statement saying officers had arrived at his office.

Park Sang-hak (Park Ju-sung/Newsis/AP)

He earlier said he would fight the new law banning cross-border leaflets and keep launching them to let the North Korean people learn about the truth of their authoritarian government led by Kim Jong Un.

South Korean officials have not publicly confirmed that Mr Park had sent the leaflets, but Mr Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, said North Korean defectors in the South recently “scattered leaflets against” the North.

She called their action “an intolerable provocation” and said her government would look into corresponding measures.

Her statement caused concern that North Korea might launch some sort of provocation against South Korea.

Last year, Pyongyang blew up an empty inter-Korean liaison office on its territory after Ms Kim reacted angrily to a similar incident in which South Korean civilians sent leaflets into North Korea.

If confirmed, Mr Park would be the first person to face the South Korean law that punishes such acts with up to three years in prison. The law took effect in March.

South Korean officials have said they would handle him in line with the law, but any harsh treatment could deepen criticism that Seoul is sacrificing freedom of speech to improve ties with its rival.

Officials say the law is designed to avoid provoking North Korea unnecessarily and to promote the safety of South Korean residents in border areas.

More in this section

Cecil Wedding Duke Maxwell Frequent overnight checks on Ghislaine Maxwell are necessary, claim prosecution
Swan with sock pulled over head ‘could have died’ Swan with sock pulled over head ‘could have died’
Italy Police Slaying Trial Life terms for US men who killed Italian policeman
leafletsplace: international
HMS Tamar dazzle camouflage

Two UK navy ships patrolling Jersey amid post-Brexit fishing rights row

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices