Opposition leader invited to form government after Netanyahu misses deadline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to meet a midnight deadline for forming a government (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 16:54
Associated Press Reporter

Israel’s president has invited opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government – a step that could lead to the end of the lengthy rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Reuven Rivlin announced his decision on live television a day after Mr Netanyahu failed to cobble together a governing coalition by a midnight deadline.

Mr Rivlin spent the day consulting with all of the parties elected to Israel’s parliament and announced late on Wednesday that he believes Mr Lapid has the best chance of forming a coalition.

Mr Netanyahu has been PM for the last 12 years (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Mr Rivlin said that based on the recommendations “it is clear that Knesset member Yair Lapid has a chance to form a government that will earn the confidence of the Knesset, even if the difficulties are many”.

Mr Lapid, whose late father was a cabinet minister and who himself is a veteran journalist and politician, has four weeks to reach a deal with potential partners.

While he faces a difficult task, he has the chance to make history by ending the rule of Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. Mr Netanyahu has held the post for a total of 15 years, including the last 12.

