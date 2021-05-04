Good Samaritan jumps into water to save young girl following crash on bridge

The scene of the car accident in Ocean City (Ocean City Fire Department via AP)
Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 08:21
Associated Press Reporter

A Good Samaritan jumped into water to save a young girl who had fallen out of a car following a crash on a bridge in the US.

The witness to the five-vehicle crash on the bridge in Maryland jumped into a bay and rescued the two-year-old girl who had fallen into the water while still in her car seat, according to authorities.

The girl was thrown from a pick-up truck on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City and landed in Assawoman Bay, according to officials from the town.

The girl was flown to a Baltimore hospital, where Ocean City police spokeswoman Ashley Miller said she was in a good condition.

Another seven people were treated at hospital and released.

Authorities called to the scene discovered one car hanging off the side of the bridge and they believe there may have been multiple crashes.

Officials said the witness who rescued the girl has asked to remain anonymous.

