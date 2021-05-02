High anxiety: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted

High anxiety: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted
A woman walks across a narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon, which claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge, in Arouca, northern Portugal, Sunday, May 2, 2021. The Arouca Bridge inaugurated Sunday, offers a half-kilometer (almost 1,700-foot) walk across its span, some 175 meters (574 feet) above the River Paiva. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha)
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 19:52
Associated Press reporters

It’s probably best if you gird yourself before you look down from the Arouca Bridge.

The narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge and was officially inaugurated on Sunday.

(Sergio Azenha/AP)

The Arouca Bridge offers a half-kilometre walk across its span, along a metal walkway suspended from cables.

Some 175 metres below, the Paiva River flows through a waterfall.

Arouca is 300 kilometres north of Lisbon, the Portuguese capital.

(Sergio Azenha/AP)

Local residents got a first walk on the bridge last week. Many were thrilled — even as some admitted it was a little unnerving to feel so high up and exposed.

Guinness World Records says the world’s longest suspension bridge for pedestrians is Japan’s Kokonoe Yume Bridge, which opened in 2006 and spans 390 metres.

But the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge, which opened in the Swiss Alps in 2017, challenges that mark at 494 metres.

(Sergio Azenha/AP)

The Arouca Bridge cost 2.3 million euros (£2 million) to build.

Children under six are not allowed on it and all visits will be accompanied by guides.

Access costs between 10 and 12 euros (£8.70-£10.40) and must be booked through a local website.

More in this section

Casino-Shooting-Wisconsin Two killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained UK downplays chances of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’srelease despite reports in Iran
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘to be released as part of Iran prisoner exchange’
bridgedigitalplace: international
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained

US denies Iranian claims of multibillion deal to free western prisoners

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices