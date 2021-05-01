Thousands evacuated as deadly storm hits eastern China

A fallen tree in Nantong (Xinhua News Agency/PA)
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 09:31
AP Reporters

An extreme thunderstorm has struck an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 people dead and 102 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse.

Nantong city, located in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest-hit areas when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze Delta on Friday night, according to state-affiliated newspaper Global Times.

Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people, local government officials said.

Wind speeds of 100mph also overturned a fishing ship in the region. Two sailors were rescued and search operations are under way for the nine remaining crew, the local government added.

Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees, damaged vehicles and windows that had been blown out are now being cleared.

