Palestinian leader delays first elections in 15 years

Palestinian leader delays first elections in 15 years
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Mohamad Torokman/Pool Photo via AP)
Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 22:49
Joseph Krauss, Associated Press

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the main factions have agreed to delay the first elections planned in 15 years, citing a dispute with Israel over voting in east Jerusalem.

The decision spares Mr Abbas’ fractured Fatah party from what was widely expected to be another embarrassing defeat to the Islamic militant group Hamas.

It will be quietly welcomed by Israel and Western countries, which view Hamas as a terrorist group and are concerned about its growing strength.

But it leaves a political leadership in place that has failed to advance Palestinian hopes for statehood and is seen as increasingly corrupt and authoritarian.

Masked Hamas militants wave their national flags (Adel Hana/AP)

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Mr Abbas focused his remarks on east Jerusalem, where Israel has yet to say whether it would allow voting by mail as in past elections and has enforced a ban on Palestinian Authority activities, including campaign events.

“We will take the proper decision to preserve all our rights in east Jerusalem, our eternal capital, including the right to hold parliamentary elections there,” Mr Abbas said in a lengthy speech before the closed-door part of the gathering.

He announced the decision shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Postponing the vote over Jerusalem could be seen as a pretext, as only a small number of voters in the city would actually require Israel’s permission and several candidates have suggested workarounds.

Mr Abbas said the Palestinian Authority has repeatedly sought assurances from Israel and called on the European Union to exert pressure, to no avail.

He said it received a letter from Israel on Thursday saying it could not take a position on the elections because it does not yet have a government of its own following last month’s elections.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which stands to gain influence in the elections, had earlier rejected the idea of postponing them, saying the Palestinians should explore ways of “forcing the elections in Jerusalem without the permission of or coordination with the occupation”.

It also issued a veiled warning to Mr Abbas without mentioning him by name, saying Hamas “will not be party to any postponement or cancellation and will not provide cover”.

The responsibility for any such decision “will rest with those who take it in response to the veto of the occupation,” it said.

Hamas was expected to perform well in the May 22 parliamentary elections because of widening divisions within Fatah, which has split into three rival lists.

More in this section

Boris Johnson school visit - London Boris Johnson insists he is focused on job as flat row rumbles on
Amazon stock Amazon’s profit more than triples as pandemic boom continues
BAFTA Film Awards 2017 - Arrivals - London Noel Clarke suspended by Bafta after misconduct allegations
electionplace: international
Virus Outbreak Brazil

Brazil tops 400,000 virus deaths amid fears of renewed surge

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 41
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices