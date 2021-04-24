More than half of UK population has had first Covid-19 jab, figures show

Data up to April 23 shows that of the 38,189,536 total doses given in England so far
More than half of UK population has had first Covid-19 jab, figures show

Pharmacist Asha Fowells vaccinates Paul Jinadu, 79, with his second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (PA)

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 13:27
PA Reporters

More than half of the UK’s total population has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, figures show.

NHS England data up to April 23 shows that of the 38,189,536 total doses given in England so far, 28,102,852 were first doses – a rise of 107,656 on the previous day.

It means the UK first dose total so far is now 33,496,293, with more recent figures still to be reported by Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK population is estimated to be 66,796,807, so the latest figures show that more than half the population have now had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Caroline Nicolls receive an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered by nurse Amy Nash, at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Experts have said vaccines should be able to control the Covid-19 pandemic as they published new real-world UK data showing that jabs slash infection and are likely to cut transmission.

Just one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine leads to a two-thirds drop in coronavirus cases and is 74% effective against symptomatic infection.

After two doses of Pfizer, there was a 70% reduction in all cases and a 90% drop in symptomatic cases – these are the people who are most likely to transmit coronavirus to others.

Experts are still collecting data on two doses of AstraZeneca but say their findings show that both vaccines work and are effective in the real world.

One of the new studies, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, is based on data from the national Covid-19 Infection Survey run by the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It included a random sample of more than 373,000 adults from across the UK, who produced more than 1.6 million swab test results between December and April.

Professor Sarah Walker, from the University of Oxford and chief investigator for the survey, said the study suggested vaccines could reduce transmission and were also effective against the Kent variant of coronavirus.

Read More

Citizens' Assembly wants 'woman in the home' section of Constitution scrapped

More in this section

Indonesia ASEAN Regional leaders order top Myanmar general to end killings and release detainees
Indonesia Submarine Indonesia says all on board dead after submarine sinks and cracks open
France Cave Researchers Volunteers who spent 40 days in cave for isolation study back above ground
coronavirus#covid-19place: uk
Turkey World War I

Gallipoli campaign fallen remembered in ceremony in Turkey

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 27
  • 30
  • 46
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices