China names space rover that will explore Mars

China names space rover that will explore Mars
The Tianwen-1 probe en route to Mars (China Space Agency/AP)
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 06:37
Associated Press Reporter

China’s first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced.

The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on February 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of life.

It is part of Chinese space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon.

China in 2019 became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon and in December returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

Mars (Nasa/Esa/AP)

The rover’s title fits with the Chinese name for Mars — Huo Xing, or fire star, the China National Space Administration said.

The name “signifies igniting the flame of China’s planetary exploration,” a deputy CNSA administrator, Wu Yanhua, was cited by the official Xinhua News Agency as saying.

The top candidate for the landing site is Utopia Planitia, a rock-strewn plain where the US lander Viking 2 touched down in 1976.

CNSA says Tianwen-1’s goals including analysing and mapping the Martian surface and geology, looking for water ice and studying the climate and surface environment.

China would become the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to put a robot rover on Mars.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Pakistan Ramadan Pakistan reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll
Lindsay Lohan's Father Arrest Lindsay Lohan’s father accused of taking money for rehab patient referrals
Indonesia Submarine Time running low as search for Indonesian submarine continues
marsdigitalplace: international
Athletics - Hypo-Meeting - Day One - Mosle Stadion

Alabama’s governor signs law banning transgender girls from female teams

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 27
  • 30
  • 46
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices