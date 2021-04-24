Pakistan reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll

Muslims perform a special prayer called ‘tarawih’ while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque on the eve of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 05:58
Associated Press Reporter

Pakistan reported its highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day.

Authorities reported 157 deaths on Saturday, bringing the overall fatalities to 16,999.

A total of 5,908 additional cases pushed the toll to 790,016, as authorities complain of routine violations of social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

The country’s prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that military troops will be called to help police enforce the restrictions in public places.

People wait their turn to receive the second jab of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Authorities also decided to keep educational institutions closed until the situation improved.

The country’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a talk show on Saturday that despite the increasing cases and deaths, Pakistan’s situation was better than in neighbouring India.

He said a planeload of 500,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines arrived on Friday.

