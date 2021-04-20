Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial

US President Joe Biden has said he is “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and that he believed the case to be “overwhelming”.

Mr Biden, ahead of a meeting with legislators in the Oval Office, told reporters that he was only weighing in on the trial over the death of George Floyd, who died with Chauvin’s knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had been sequestered.