Merkel’s bloc chooses Armin Laschet as candidate to succeed her as chancellor
Armin Laschet (Michael Sohn/AP)
Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 10:20
Associated Press Reporter

Armin Laschet has won his rival’s backing to lead Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right bloc into the German election in September, after a bruising power struggle.

Markus Soeder said he will back Mr Laschet, the head of Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), after the latter’s party leadership gave him majority support.

Mr Soeder said that “the die is cast: Armin Laschet will be the chancellor candidate of the Union”.

The leader of the CDU’s smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), had faced off against Mr Laschet for more than a week in a standoff that laid bare deep divisions in Mrs Merkel’s party.

Markus Soeder (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP)

Mr Soeder, whose personal poll ratings are much better than Mr Laschet’s, had significant support in the CDU.

The Union bloc is the last major party to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the September 26 parliamentary election, in which Mrs Merkel is not seeking a fifth four-year term.

Mr Laschet, 60, is the governor of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Mr Soeder is the governor of Bavaria.

US ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

