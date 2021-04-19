Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be moved to hospital

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be moved to hospital
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 09:26
A decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to hospital, the Russian state penitentiary service said.

The announcement comes two days after Mr Navalny’s doctor said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

The state prison service, FSIN, said in a statement that Mr Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometres (110 miles) east of Moscow.

According to the statement, Mr Navalny’s condition is deemed “satisfactory” and he has agreed to take vitamin supplements.

Mr Navalny’s doctor Yaroslav Ashikhmin said on Saturday that test results he received from Mr Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

