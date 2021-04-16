Two passengers sue United Airlines over engine explosion

Two passengers sue United Airlines over engine explosion
The engine of United Airlines Flight 328 on fire (Chad Schnell via AP)
Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 19:57
Associated Press Reporter

Two passengers who were on a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines blew apart and sent debris raining down on Colorado have sued the company.

In separate lawsuits filed in Chicago, where United is based, Joseph McGinley of Honolulu and Jonathan Strawn of Sioux City, Iowa, say they have suffered personal, emotional and financial injuries following the failure of the Boeing 777’s engine on February 20.

United declined to comment on the lawsuits, spokesperson Leslie Scott said.

Video posted on Twitter showed the engine in flames after the plane took off from Denver.

Passengers, who were heading to Honolulu, said they feared the plane would crash after an explosion and flash of light, while people on the ground saw huge chunks of the aircraft drop, just missing one home and crushing a truck.

No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.

“Imagine as a passenger looking out the window of a plane and helplessly watching the engine on fire. The terror you experience lasts a lifetime,” Chicago attorney Robert A Clifford said in an announcement of the lawsuits.

His firm also is representing families of 72 of the passengers who died when a Boeing 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia in 2019.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the United plane’s engine failure but has said that microscopic examination supports early suspicions that wear and tear caused a fan blade to snap inside the engine.

Each lawsuit says the passengers seek a judgment above a 50,000 dollars limit along with other costs and damages.

Cuba Communist Party

Raul Castro confirms he is resigning as leader of Cuba Communist Party

