Iran supreme leader: Offers at Vienna nuclear deal talks ‘not worth looking at’

Iran supreme leader: Offers at Vienna nuclear deal talks ‘not worth looking at’
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wearing a protective face mask, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 15:55
Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

Iran’s supreme leader has dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

He described them as “not worth looking at” after an attack on an atomic site in his country.

The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state in the Islamic Republic, come as informal talks in Vienna continue ahead of a planned formal round of negotiations.

The talks have already been thrown into disarray by a weekend attack on Iran’s main nuclear enrichment site suspected to have been carried out by Israel.

The offers they provide are usually arrogant and humiliating (and) are not worth looking at

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran retaliated by announcing it would enrich uranium up to 60%.

“The offers they provide are usually arrogant and humiliating (and) are not worth looking at,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in an address marking the first day of Ramadan in Iran.

While saying he remained positive about Iran’s negotiators, he criticised the US and warned time could be running out.

“The talks shouldn’t become talks of attrition,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“They shouldn’t be in a way that parties drag on and prolong the talks. This is harmful to the country.”

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Belgium EU Vaccine EU throws weight behind Pfizer/BioNTech in vaccine drive
Biden Biden on Afghanistan: ‘It is time to end America’s longest war’
Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernie Madoff dies in prison – source Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernie Madoff dies in prison – source
nuclearplace: international
Coronavirus - Fri Apr 9, 2021

Denmark suspends using AstraZeneca vaccine entirely

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices