Pub dedicates first pint to regular who passed away since its closure

The Huntsman pub in Downend, dedicates first pint to regular who passed away since its closure.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 11:59
Anna O’Donoghue

As people across Britain begin to enjoy the latest relaxation of restrictions this week, social media has been full of images of queues, freshly cut hair-dos, and beer-garden pints.

But one pub in Bristol took to their social channels to honour a regular who sadly passed away since their closure on November 3, 2020.

“Our first pint out of the pumps today is for one of our lovely regulars Stan,” said The Huntsman Pub on Facebook.

“When we closed on the 3rd of November he told us he was going to be the first one back in when we re-opened.

“Sadly Stan passed away whilst we have been shut therefore can’t fulfil his promise.

Stan although you can’t be here to have it... the first ones for you. We miss you lots

 

Followers of their page have been taking to the comment section of the post to give their condolences and express their admiration for the local man, Stan. 

Latest

