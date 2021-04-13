Hancock: UK on track to offer Covid-19 vaccine to all adults by end of July

Hancock: UK on track to offer Covid-19 vaccine to all adults by end of July

Matt Hancock (UK Parliament/PA)

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 14:47
Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

Matt Hancock has insisted the UK remains on track to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

The UK Health Secretary said more than 40 million doses of vaccines have been delivered across the country, of which more than 32 million are first doses.

He also confirmed the UK has met its target to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to everyone in the top nine priority groups ahead of the April 15 deadline.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock did not appear concerned over supplies of vaccines.

He said: “We’ve now delivered a first dose to over 32 million people and are on track to offer a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

“This weekend we also saw a record number of second doses, so overall – as of midnight last night – we have now delivered more than 40 million doses of vaccines right across the UK. It’s a remarkable achievement.”

Mr Hancock went on to confirm the age-based prioritisation for the rest of the vaccine rollout, with all people aged 45-49 receiving an invitation to secure a jab – with moves then taking place for everyone aged over 40 in line with supplies.

He added: “Following a successful start last week in Wales, the Moderna vaccine will be rolled out in England from today.”

Mr Hancock also claimed the vaccination programme has “already saved over 10,000 lives, with more to come”.

Earlier, health minister Nadhim Zahawi said the government is working to support the vaccine programme over important religious observances, including Ramadan.

He said: “We are working closely with faith and community leaders to help spread information about vaccines through trusted, familiar voices and in a range of different languages and settings.

“This also means leveraging the influence of celebrity figures such as Sir Lenny Henry, (with his) very powerful and incredibly moving call to action letter and video to black and Afro-Caribbean communities, really important.

“We’re also working to support the vaccine programme over important religious observances for example Ramadan which begins today.

(PA Graphics)

“We are working with the Muslim community, reiterating the verdict of Islamic scholars and key Muslim figures within the NHS that the vaccine does not break the fast and is permissible, so come and get your vaccine.”

Mr Hancock also recognised there is a “very significant” treatment backlog in the NHS caused by the pandemic.

Shadow health minister Justin Madders said: “We’ve seen a 23% increase in treatments being delayed or cancelled in the last year because of infrastructure failure, and the maintenance backlog went up by another 50% last year as well.

“We’re not going to see those record waiting lists drop if operations are cancelled because basic repairs are not done, so can (Mr Hancock) tell us by what date will we see no more delays to treatment because of crumbling buildings?”

Mr Hancock, in his reply, said: “We have got a very significant backlog because of the pandemic and we’re working incredibly hard to tackle it.”

Read More

Easing lockdown restrictions will inevitably lead to more deaths, says Boris Johnson

More in this section

Virus Outbreak One Good Thing Migrant Hotel Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 20, 2020 Johnson & Johnson delay EU vaccine rollout due to blood clot concerns
‘Jurassic giant’ dinosaur footprint found ‘Jurassic giant’ dinosaur footprint found
coronavirusplace: uk
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clots probe in US

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices