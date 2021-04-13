US recommend pause for Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clot concerns

The US has recommended a “pause” for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to investigate clotting reports.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) have called for the immediate pause in the use of the vaccines after it emerged six recipients in the US developed a rare disorder involving blood clots.

The clots are believed to have occurred within about two weeks of vaccination, according to officials.

All six were women aged between 18 and 48. One of the women died and a second is in critical condition.

The FDA has said the recommendation to pause use of the vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution".

It said that according to latest data, 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered up to April 12.

Six cases of the "rare and severe" type of blood clot have been reported in people after receiving the vaccine. It said the adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

A meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is to be convened in the US tomorrow to further review the reported cases and assess their potential significance.

"Covid-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government and we take all reports of health problems following Covid-19 vaccination very seriously," the FDA said today.