Pupil who opened fire at Tennessee school fatally shot by police

Pupil who opened fire at Tennessee school fatally shot by police
A pupil who opened fire on officers responding to a report of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school has been fatally shot by police (Saul Young/The News Sentinel/AP)
Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 00:50
Associated Press Reporter

A pupil who opened fire on officers responding to a report of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school has been fatally shot by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference on Monday that police found the pupil in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, a city about 180 miles east of Nashville.

They ordered him out, he did not comply and instead opened fire which caused police to respond by firing back, Mr Rausch said.

Three pupils at Austin-East Magnet High School had already died in off-campus shootings prior to Monday’s attack (Wade Payne/AP)

The pupil died at the school and an officer was wounded and taken into surgery, authorities said, adding that no one else was hurt.

“It’s a sad day for Knoxville, and it’s tough for Austin-East,” Mr Rausch said.

The shooting comes as the community reels from off-campus gun violence that has left three Austin-East pupils dead this year and as more classrooms are reopening after months of remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which cut down the number of mass killings in the US.

The nation has seen a series of mass shootings in recent weeks, including eight people killed at three Atlanta-area massage businesses on March 16 and 10 people killed at a Colorado supermarket on March 22.

More in this section

‘World’s biggest rabbit’ stolen from home in England  ‘World’s biggest rabbit’ stolen from home in England 
BBC Stock BBC ‘receives more than 100,000 complaints about Philip coverage’
Coronavirus - Mon Apr 12, 2021 Dozens of South African Covid variant cases identified as revellers dance on London's streets
shootingplace: international
President Trump state visit to Ireland

Police report ‘multiple’ victims in Tennessee school shooting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices