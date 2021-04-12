Firefighter killed tackling blaze in St Petersburg

Firefighter killed tackling blaze in St Petersburg
Smoke and flames rise from a building in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 16:20
Associated Press Reporter

A major fire has engulfed a business centre in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, killing a firefighter and injuring two others.

The blaze spread across all four of the building’s floors and was raging in an area of 10,000 square metres (more than 100,000 square feet), emergency officials said.

The blaze in St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Around 300 people were involved in battling the fire, authorities said.

One firefighter died and two others were admitted to hospital with injuries, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

Forty people have been evacuated from the building, the Interfax news agency reported.

Smoke and flames rise from the building (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, and an investigation was launched.

The Interfax news agency reported that the building where the business centre was located was erected in the 19th century, and its decrepit state made it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.

More in this section

Off-duty Italian art squad police officers find looted statue in Belgian shop Off-duty Italian art squad police officers find looted statue in Belgian shop
Major Biden dog Major to get private training after biting incidents
St. Vincent Volcano ‘Huge’ explosion rocks St Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
fireplace: international
Firefighter killed tackling blaze in St Petersburg

Postcard from Titanic’s radio operator being sold at auction

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices