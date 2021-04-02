Elderly woman dies after being attacked by escaped dogs

A woman in her 80s has died after being attacked by two escaped dogs in the West Midlands.
West Midlands Police were alerted after the woman was found in a garden suffering from serious injuries at an address on Boundary Avenue in Rowley Regis on Friday afternoon.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman has died after being attacked by escaped dogs in Rowley Regis this afternoon (2 April).
We were alerted to an elderly woman being found with serious injuries in a rear garden in Boundary Avenue at around 3.20pm.
Video footage on social media appeared to show an air ambulance taking off from a nearby playing field.
Police said the dogs – who have been seized to establish their breed – did not belong to the woman, but managed to get into her garden before attacking her.
A 43-year-old local man has been detained on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
He remains in custody for questioning.
The victim sustained dog bite injuries, although a post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.
A police scene and presence will remain in place in the area as work is carried out to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.
In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this deeply distressing time.”