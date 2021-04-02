Two officers injured after car rams US Capitol barricade

Two officers injured after car rams US Capitol barricade

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. Picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 19:00
Greg Murphy and AP reporters

A car rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

At least one officer was in serious condition, while the driver was in critical condition.

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint on Constitution Avenue near the Capitol in Washington, DC.

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the January 6 riots.

Latest

