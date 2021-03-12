Human remains found in Kent confirmed as Sarah Everard

33-year-old Sarah Everard went missing on March 3 walking home from a friend's house in south London.
A serving Metropolitan police officer has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, following the discovery of human remains.

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 14:00
Nicole Glennon

The human remains found by police searching for Sarah Everard, who disappeared as she walked home in south London last week, have been confirmed as hers.

Police investigating her disappearance found a body in woodlands near Ashford in Kent on Wednesday night.

33-year-old Sarah Everard went missing on March 3 walking home from a friend's house in south London. She was last seen on CCTV footage at around 9.30pm.

A serving Metropolitan police officer remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He is also being questioned over a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

The suspect was treated for a head injury sustained while in custody on Thursday. He was later discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held.

The Met later said he had sustained the injury while alone in his cell and received immediate first aid.

Scotland Yard is facing an investigation by the police watchdog into its handling of the allegation of indecent exposure involving the suspect in the Sarah Everard case.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is to probe whether officers “responded appropriately” after receiving a report that a man had exposed himself at a fast food restaurant in south London on February 28 – three days before Ms Everard went missing.

Sarah Everard's death has struck a chord with many women across the UK and Ireland who say they are "exhausted" at having to constantly adapt their behaviour in response to gender-based violence and harassment.

