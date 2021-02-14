Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

Residents in north-eastern Japan cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes on Sunday after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged some buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people.

The 7.3 magnitude tremor late on Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant.