China’s Tianwen-1 probe to enter Mars’ orbit

The country is hoping to add its name to the short list of nations that have successfully reached the red planet, after its first attempt with Russia in 2011 failed to make it through Earth’s orbit
China’s Tianwen-1 probe to enter Mars’ orbit

Image of Mars taken by China’s Tianwen-1 (CNSA/PA)

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 07:13
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Mars is set to welcome its second probe in the space of 24 hours on Wednesday, with China’s Tianwen-1 expected to enter orbit.

The country is hoping to add its name to the short list of nations that have successfully reached the red planet, after its first attempt with Russia in 2011 failed to make it through Earth’s orbit.

Tianwen-1 – or the Quest for Heavenly Truth – is a double orbiter and rover effort and, should all go well, the latter will make its way to the surface in May via a lander, a feat that would make China only the second country to successfully place a rover on Mars.

The spacecraft blasted off from Earth seven months ago on board a Long March-5 carrier rocket from Hainan Island, China.

(PA Graphics/PA)

Last week, Tianwen-1 sent back its first photo of Mars, taken 1.4 million miles away from the planet.

A fourth orbital correction was conducted by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday, igniting one of its engines to ensure the spacecraft is flying in the right direction toward the Martian gravitational field.

The aim of the mission is to explore for underground water as well as searching for evidence of possible ancient life.

Its solar-powered rover weighs 529lb (240kg) and should operate for about three months, while the orbiter is expected to last two years.

Tianwen-1 is the second of three Mars missions taking place in February.

On Tuesday the UAE’s Hope probe entered orbit, while next week Nasa’s Perseverance rover will attempt to land on the red planet.

Read More

Defence counsel says Donald Trump’s impeachment trial ‘will tear country apart’

More in this section

Trump Impeachment Trial Senate votes to continue with impeachment of Donald Trump over US Capitol attack
Britney Spears UK tour launch Britney Spears appears to address documentary about her life
Clinic Shooting Minnesota At least one dead following shooting at US clinic
marspa-sourceplace: uk
Coronavirus - Fri Feb 5, 2021

Threat of 10-year sentence for arrivals hiding high-risk travel in UK criticised

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices