Joe Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president

US president-elect Joe Biden has arrived on the platform at the Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony with his wife Jill.

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris has arrived on the platform at the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Both Mr Biden and Ms Harris will take their oaths of office shortly before midday at the Capitol Building in Washington DC (5pm Irish time).

The oath is a 35-word statement: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The majority of presidents add the words "so help me God" to the end.

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in the president while Justice Sonya Sotomayor will swear in the vice president.

Once Mr Biden has taken his oath he will take his place as the 46th president of the United States.

Outgoing US vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen have received bipartisan applause as they arrived on the platform ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton are expected to attend.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 96, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 93, will not be attending but have sent their best wishes.

The swearing-in ceremony will feature performances by Lady Gaga, who will sing The Star-Spangled Banner, and Jennifer Lopez.

An original poem will be read by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard flies past the U.S. Capitol before the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Outgoing president Donald Trump and his wife Melania will not be attending today's ceremony.

Mr Trump will be the first president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to not attend his successor's inauguration.

The tradition began with George Washington and is a way to signify the peaceful transition of power.

Instead, Donald Trump left Washington this morning in a grand airbase ceremony that he helped plan himself.

He travelled to Florida instead of attending the inauguration.