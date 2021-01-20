Joe Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president

US president-elect Joe Biden has arrived on the platform at the Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony with his wife Jill.
Joe Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president

The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Picture: Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 16:15
Greg Murphy and PA

US president-elect Joe Biden has arrived on the platform at the Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony with his wife Jill.

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris has arrived on the platform at the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Both Mr Biden and Ms Harris will take their oaths of office shortly before midday at the Capitol Building in Washington DC (5pm Irish time). 

The oath is a 35-word statement: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” 

The majority of presidents add the words "so help me God" to the end.

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in the president while Justice Sonya Sotomayor will swear in the vice president.

Once Mr Biden has taken his oath he will take his place as the 46th president of the United States.

Outgoing US vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen have received bipartisan applause as they arrived on the platform ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton are expected to attend.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 96, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 93, will not be attending but have sent their best wishes.

The swearing-in ceremony will feature performances by Lady Gaga, who will sing The Star-Spangled Banner, and Jennifer Lopez.

An original poem will be read by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard flies past the U.S. Capitol before the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool
Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard flies past the U.S. Capitol before the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Outgoing president Donald Trump and his wife Melania will not be attending today's ceremony.

Mr Trump will be the first president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to not attend his successor's inauguration.

The tradition began with George Washington and is a way to signify the peaceful transition of power.

Instead, Donald Trump left Washington this morning in a grand airbase ceremony that he helped plan himself.

He travelled to Florida instead of attending the inauguration.

More in this section

Spain Madrid Explosion Two killed in Madrid explosion
United for Unicef Gala Dinner Countdown host Rachel Riley wins libel case against blogger over ‘harassment campaign’ article
Two dead after large explosion in central Madrid Two dead after large explosion in central Madrid
liveblog
Biden Inauguration

US inauguration live: Joe Biden being sworn in as US president

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices